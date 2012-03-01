National Bank of Canada profit tops estimates

TORONTO, March 1 National Bank of Canada's
quarterly profit rose 3.1 percent, topping analyst
estimates, as the lender benefited from stronger retail banking
and financial markets earnings.
National, Canada's sixth-largest bank, said on Thursday it
earned C$332 million ($337 million), or C$1.99 a share, in the
first quarter, ended Jan. 31. That compared with a profit of
C$322 million, or C$1.86 a share, in the year-before period.
Excluding items, it earned C$2.00 a share, easily beating
analyst expectations of a profit of C$1.82 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Retail banking income rose 9 percent, while financial
markets profit gained 13 percent. This offset a 21 percent
profit slide in the smaller wealth management segment.
National was the third Canadian bank to report stronger than
expected earnings on Thursday, following the lead of larger
rivals Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
.