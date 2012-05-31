National Bank of Canada profit jumps, ups dividend

BRIEF-Canfor receives regulatory approval to renew normal course issuer bid
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013
May 31 National Bank of Canada said its net profit jumped 69 percent in the second quarter thanks to a one-time gain from an asset sale, and the bank boosted its quarterly dividend by 5 percent.
Canada's sixth-largest bank earned C$553 million, or C$3.22 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, up from C$327 million, or C$1.57, in the year-earlier period.
The bank boosted its quarterly payout to 79 Canadian cents a share from 75 Canadian cents a share.
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.