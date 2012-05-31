National Bank of Canada profit jumps, ups dividend

May 31 National Bank of Canada said its net profit jumped 69 percent in the second quarter thanks to a one-time gain from an asset sale, and the bank boosted its quarterly dividend by 5 percent.

Canada's sixth-largest bank earned C$553 million, or C$3.22 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, up from C$327 million, or C$1.57, in the year-earlier period.

The bank boosted its quarterly payout to 79 Canadian cents a share from 75 Canadian cents a share.