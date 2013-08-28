National Bank of Canada quarterly profit rises

Aug 28 National Bank of Canada, the
country's sixth-largest lender, said on Wednesday its
third-quarter profit rose almost 11 percent, as an increase in
trading activity boosted earnings from its financial markets
division.
The Montreal-based bank, which earlier this month said it
would buy Toronto-Dominion Bank's institutional services
business for C$250 million, earned C$419 million, or $2.39 per
share, in the fiscal third quarter ended July 31.
That compared with a year-before profit of C$379 million, or
$2.14 per share.
Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$2.22 a share, up
from C$1.98 a share, a year earlier.
The bank said income from its financial markets arm rose 42
percent, while income from its wealth management business rose
33 percent. Income from its core personal and commercial segment
though rose just 2 percent in the period.
National Bank's larger rivals Bank of Nova Scotia
and Bank of Montreal kicked off the reporting season
for Canadian banks on Tuesday with slightly
stronger-than-expected results that highlighted the resilience
of their domestic franchises but weakness in international
operations.