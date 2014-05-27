National Bank of Canada profit falls 13 pct

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, said quarterly profit fell 13 percent as the year-earlier period included a C$102 million ($93.8 million) benefit.
The company's net income fell to C$362 million, or C$1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$417 million, or C$1.20 a share, a year earlier.
National Bank of Canada said it recorded a rise in the fair value of restructured notes in the second quarter of 2013.
Excluding items, the bank said net income rose to C$375 million, from C$352 million a year earlier.
The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend to 48 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ending July 31, from 46 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
