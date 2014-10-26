版本:
BRIEF-Greece's National Bank fails ECB's stress test

ATHENS Oct 26 National Bank Of Greece

* Had 3.432 billion euros capital shortfall at end-2013, has already raised 2.5 billion euros, ECB says

* Had capital shortfall of 273.28 million euros after including restructuring plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Athens newsroom)
