UPDATE 1-National CineMedia cuts outlook on lower ad spending

* Cuts FY2011 rev view to $425-$435 mln from $460-$470 mln

* Sees FY2011 OIBDA $210-$220 mln vs prior view $236-$246 mln

* Expects Q3 to meet outlook

* Shares fall 17 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)

Oct 13 - In-theatre digital advertising company National CineMedia Inc slashed its full-year outlook as advertisers chose to spend a bigger chunk of their budgets on television commercials before a weak economy curtailed their spending.

The dim outlook drove the company's shares down nearly 17 percent to $12.25 in extended trade. They had closed at $14.75 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company cut its full-year 2011 revenue outlook to $425-$435 million, from its prior forecast of $460-$470 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year revenue of $464.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

National CineMedia also lowered its full-year outlook for adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization) to $210-$220 million from $236-$246 million.

The company, however, said third-quarter results will be within its outlook of a 5-9 percent rise in adjusted OIBDA from the prior year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)