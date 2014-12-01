版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Nationale Suisse largely exempted from disclosure requirements

Dec 1 Schweizerische National Versicherungs Gesellschaft AG :

* Largely exempted from disclosure requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
