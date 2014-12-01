BRIEF-Nationale Suisse largely exempted from disclosure requirements

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Dec 1 Schweizerische National Versicherungs Gesellschaft AG :
* Largely exempted from disclosure requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* FDA grants Genentech’s tecentriq (atezolizumab) accelerated approval as initial treatment for certain people with advanced bladder cancer
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------