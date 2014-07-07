版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 7日 星期一 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Nationale Suisse rise 24 pct after Helvetia offer

July 7 NATIONALE SUISSE: * Shares in Swiss insurer Nationale Suisse rise 24 percent after announcing merger with Helvetia.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐