Envelope maker files second bankruptcy in three years

June 10 National Envelope, the largest private
U.S. envelope maker, sought bankruptcy protection for the second
time in three years Monday as cost cuts failed to keep pace with
the decline in mail usage.
The Frisco, Texas, company blamed its struggles in part on
its supply agreement with International Paper Co, which
prevented it from reducing costs as sharply as its competitors.
The company said it makes 37 billion envelopes a year and
employs 1,600.
NE Opco Inc, which does business as National Envelope, said
in court documents it had retained PricewaterhouseCoopers to
help it find a buyer of its assets. So far, 18 potential buyers
had signed non-disclosure agreements and it expects a "spirited"
bidding process.
Agreed sales in bankruptcy are generally subject to higher
bids and court approval.
The money from the sale of National Envelope's assets would
go to repaying its debts, which include $148.3 million in
secured debt and about $20 million in trade debt, according to
documents filed on Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
To fund its operations during its bankruptcy, National
Envelope had secured a $67.5 million loan from Salus Capital
Partners, according to court documents.
National Envelope filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and was sold
to an affiliate of the Gores Group private equity firm for $150
million along with the assumption of debt.