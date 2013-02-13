National Financial Partners hires veteran LPL recruiter

Feb 13 National Financial Partners Corp,
a New York-based advisory and brokerage firm, said on Wednesday
it hired veteran recruiter Dan Schwamb from LPL Financial
as the company looks to expand its adviser footprint.
Schwamb, who had been at LPL for more than eight years,
joined NFP Advisor Services Group as a senior vice president of
business development.
Schwamb was previously a vice president of business
development at LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent
broker-dealer, where he recruited more than 240 advisers.
In his new role, Schwamb reports to NFP Advisor Services
Group President James Poer.
LPL did not immediately comment on Schwamb's departure.