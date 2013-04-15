版本:
National Financial to go private in $1.3 bln deal

April 15 Wealth management company National Financial Partners said it agreed to be bought by private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC for about $1.3 billion, including debt.

Madison Dearborn will pay $25.35 for each National Financial share, a premium of about 8 percent to the stock's Friday close.

National Financial shares were up about 6 percent before the bell on Monday.
