National Grid says Sandy impact outside LIPA below 100 mln stg

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Britain's biggest energy distributor National Grid Plc reported a 21 percent rise in first-half profit and said restoration costs outside The Long Island Power Authority service area are not expected to be more than 100 million pounds ($158.5 million).
The company, which provides gas and electricity transmission and distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States, said pretax profit from continuing operations for the six months ended Sept. 30 was 1.15 billion pounds ($1.82 billion), compared with 953 million pounds a year earlier.
National Grid contracts with The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA)to run the day-to-day operations of its electric utility business and has been in the news in the past few weeks after more than 90 percent of LIPA's 1.1 million customers lost power due to Superstorm Sandy.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.