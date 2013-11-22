版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 09:53 BJT

BRIEF-Nhi prices offering of 4.5 mln shares at $57 per share

Nov 21 National Health Investors Inc : * NHI prices offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock * Priced its underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $57 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
