UPDATE 1-National Instruments sees Q4 rev below market view

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
* Sees adj Q4 EPS $0.26-$0.27 vs est $0.27
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP rev $279 mln vs est $292.4 mln
* Shares down 5 pct in extended trade
Jan 3 National Instruments forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates hurt by a slowdown in the European industrial sector, sending its shares down 5 percent after market.
For the fourth quarter, the company, which supplies measurement and automation products, sees adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 27 cents a share, on non-GAAP revenue of $279 million.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 27 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $292.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Texas-based company were down 5 percent at $24.99 in trading after the bell. They closed at $26.37 on Tuesday Nasdaq.
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.