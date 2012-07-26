National Instruments results beat estimates

BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
July 26 National Instruments Corp, which supplies measurement and automation products, posted quarterly results above market estimates, and forecast a strong third quarter as it expects more cost savings and higher systems sales.
National Instruments also expects revenue in the current quarter to benefit from a reduction in backlog as the company completes shipment of a $40 million system order.
The company expects adjusted earnings of 20 cents to 32 cents per share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, on revenue of between $272 million and $302 million.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 23 cents per share, before special items, on revenue of $287.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell slightly to $26.4 million, or 22 cents per share, for the second quarter.
Excluding items, it earned 27 cents per share, above analysts' expectations of 21 cents.
Sales were up about 15 percent at $292 million, beating analysts' expectations of $277.8 million.
Shares of the Texas-based company closed at $27.07 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
