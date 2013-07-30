UPDATE 1-National Oilwell says tight delivery schedules weighing on margins

July 30 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, said more demanding
delivery schedules for its rig technology were driving up staff
and freight costs, eating into margins at the company's biggest
business.
The company's second-quarter profit met average analysts'
estimates, but shares fell 4 percent on worries about declining
margins at the rig technology unit. The unit generated more than
50 percent of total revenue in the quarter.
"What we're seeing right now is an even more challenging
ramp up in activities in that group (the rig technology unit)
and a much more challenging delivery schedule - we shaved 10 or
12 months off of the time it takes to build a rig," Chief
Operating Office Clay Williams said on a call with analysts.
"Extraordinary efforts to hit delivery targets are driving
higher freight and personnel costs."
Margins at the rig technology business have fallen for 6
quarters in a row. They fell to 20.7 percent in the second
quarter, from 23.7 percent, a year earlier
National Oilwell's overall margins have also declined due to
a weak drilling market in North America, where natural
gas-directed activity has fallen due to weak prices.
RECORD BACKLOG
Revenue from the rig technology business rose 18 percent in
the second quarter on strong demand, while backlog for equipment
orders rose 24 percent to a record $13.95 billion.
Orders for floating production equipment more than doubled
in the second quarter, from the first quarter, while rig orders
were strong, National Oilwell said.
New orders totaling $3.15 billion in the second quarter were
higher than market expectations, Barclays analyst James West
said.
Analysts at Simmons & Co said lower margins at the rig
technology business would weigh on the stock more than the
higher orders.
Net income fell 12 percent to $531 million, or $1.24 per
share. Adjusted profit of $1.33 per share was in line with
analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
National Oilwell shares were trading down nearly 3 percent
at $69.16 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.