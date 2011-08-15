UPDATE 1-National Oilwell pens $1.5 bln Brazil supply deal

* Supply deal with Brazil's Estaleiro Atlantico Sul
* To supply drilling equipment for 7 drillships
NEW YORK, Aug 14 National Oilwell Varco Inc
, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, struck a
$1.5 billion deal to supply drilling equipment for seven
drillships to Brazil's Estaleiro Atlantico Sul.
The supply agreement with the Brazilian shipyard company is
the single largest order in National Oilwell's history, the
company said.
In July, National Oilwell posted a higher than expected
quarterly profit as its rig technology order backlog rose 26
percent, lifting its stock by as much as 5.3 percent.
The company is benefiting from a rig-building boom driven by
the significant rise in oil prices in the past year, which is
leading oil and gas companies to demand better performance from
the equipment they use.
The company has been hoping to log more orders from Brazil,
where large deepwater discoveries have led to significant demand
for new drilling rigs and other equipment.
It said the supply packages for the new drillships include
drilling risers and pressure control equipment.
Shares of National Oilwell closed at $66.78 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Michael Urquhart)