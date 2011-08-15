UPDATE 1-National Oilwell pact to get more review

HOUSTON Aug 15 U.S. oilfield services firm
National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N) said on Monday its has
refiled a notice with anti-trust regulators to provide them
more time to review its proposed takeover of Ameron
International Corp (AMN.N).
In July, National Oilwell said its planned to buy
fiberglass pipe provider Ameron for $772 million.
National Oilwell said it has voluntarily withdrawn and
refiled under Hart-Scott-Rodino to provide staff at the U.S.
Department of Justice an additional 30 days to review the
proposed deal.
Closing could occur as early as the fourth quarter of 2011,
National Oilwell said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Andre
Grenon)