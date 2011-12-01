版本:
National Oilwell sees good int'l onshore market-CEO

HOUSTON Dec 1 Demand for drilling rigs in onshore international markets is growing and may well be a surprise source of growth for the industry next year, the chief executive of National Oilwell Varco Inc told investors on Thursday.

"We are seeing some good activity around the world," Pete Miller, CEO of the oilfield services firm, told the Jefferies energy conference. "The South American market has proven to be very resilient."

In the last six months, National Oilwell has seen an uptick in inquiries about onshore rigs from customers in countries including Brazil and Poland, Miller said.

Shares of National Oilwell were off 0.5 percent at $71.33 in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

