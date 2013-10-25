版本:
National Oilwell Varco's profit beats estimates

Oct 25 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue from its rig technology business rose 12 percent.

Third-quarter net income rose to $636 million, or $1.49 per share, from $612 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

The adjusted profit of $1.34 per share was slightly above the average analyst estimate of $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.69 billion.
