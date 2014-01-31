UPDATE 1-National Oilwell adj profit boosted by rig technology business

* Fourth-quarter profit $1.56/shr vs est. $1.39
* Revenue rises 9 pct to $6.17 bln
Jan 31 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, boosted by
strength in its business that helps prepare oil and gas wells
for production.
Revenue in the company's rig technology business, its
biggest division, rose 14 percent and accounted for half of
total revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
National Oilwell Varco also said its backlog of equipment
orders stood at a record $16.24 billion at the end of the year,
up 7 percent from the end of the third quarter.
The company makes components for both land and offshore
drilling rigs, including derricks and drilling machinery.
The rig technology business designs, manufactures, sells and
services complete systems for the drilling, servicing and
completion of oil and gas wells.
However, a slowdown in gas drilling activity in North
America weighed on the unit's margins, which slipped to 21.1 in
the fourth quarter from 21.3 percent in the third quarter and
22.4 percent a year earlier.
"As we enter 2014, we recognize that there remain headwinds
facing us in the North American land market," Chief Executive
Pete Miller said on Friday.
Gas drilling in North America has been hit by weak gas
prices as production from shale deposits soars.
National Oilwell Varco said in September it would spin off
its distribution business, which provides maintenance and repair
services to energy companies. Revenue in the company's combined
distribution and transmission unit slipped 1 percent in the
fourth quarter to $1.25 billion.
The transmission business sells equipment for water pipeline
and wind towers.
Overall net income slipped 1.5 percent to $658 million, or
$1.53 per share in the fourth quarter.
Excluding pre-tax transaction charges of $16 million, the
company earned $670 million, or $1.56 per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $6.17 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.39 per
share, on revenue of $5.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Houston-based company rose 2.2 percent to
$$75.30 before the start of trading on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock has barely moved over the past year.