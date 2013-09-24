UPDATE 2-National Oilwell to spin off equipment distribution business

* Distribution business to be a publicly traded company
* National Oilwell says spin-off does not need shareholder
approval
By Garima Goel
Sept 24 National Oilwell Varco Inc plans
to spin off its distribution business into a publicly traded
company as the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider
struggles with lower margins amid a slowdown in North American
gas drilling activity.
Margins in its rig technology business, which accounts for
half of National Oilwell's revenue, eroded in the second quarter
also as tight delivery schedules drove up staff and freight
costs.
"Given the recent disappointments in margin generation, we
believe investors have pressured management to become more
focused," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Scott Gruber said.
National Oilwell expanded its distribution business last
year by acquiring Schlumberger NV's Wilson Supply
distribution unit and equipment distributor CE Franklin, in
which Schlumberger held a 56 percent stake.
"We believe the company's distribution business now has the
market size and scale to operate as a standalone...distribution
company," National Oilwell Chief Executive Pete Miller said in a
statement.
Iberia Capital Partners analyst Trey Stolz said the
distribution business would have more flexibility on its own.
About 85 percent of National Oilwell's distribution and
transmission unit revenue came from the distribution business in
the six months ended June 30. The unit accounted for a fifth of
the company's overall revenue of $20.04 billion in 2012.
Under its distribution business, the company provides
maintenance, repair and operating supplies to the energy and
industrial markets. The transmission business sells products for
water pipeline and wind tower construction.
National Oilwell's rig technology business helps prepare oil
and gas wells for production. The company also sells pipes and
other products used for drilling through its petroleum services
and supplies unit.
The spin-off, expected to be completed in the first half of
2014, did not require shareholder approval, the company said.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the
financial adviser to the company and Locke Lord LLP is its legal
adviser.
National Oilwell shares were up 21 cents at $78.71 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.