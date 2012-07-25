NOV's Wilson price tag rises by $100 mln -Schlumberger

July 25 The deal for Schlumberger's
Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco
Inc $100 million more than the approximately $800
million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago.
Wilson, which generated $2.1 billion in 2011 revenue by
shipping pipes, fittings and other equipment for oil and gas
companies, was sold for $906 million in cash, Schlumberger said
in a quarterly filing on Wednesday. Schlumberger booked a pretax
gain of $137 million, or $16 million after tax, as a result.
A Schlumberger spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment.
Wilson had been acquired by Schlumberger through its $11.3
billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.
Also in the second quarter, NOV bought oilfield production
equipment distributor CE Franklin, in which Schlumberger held a
56 percent stake. That netted the world's largest oilfield
services company $122 million in cash.
It has been a busy year for Schlumberger in terms of
striking corporate deals. Earlier this month, it bought a 20.1
percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services Group, a
Chinese firm listed in Hong Kong.