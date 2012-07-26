UPDATE 1-NOV's final Wilson price $906 mln with working capital

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
July 25 The deal for Schlumberger's Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco Inc more than the $800 million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago in order to account for its working capital.
Schlumberger said late on Wednesday the final total of $906 million in cash included $95 million for the working capital in the business, which generated $2.1 billion in revenue last year by shipping pipes, fittings and other equipment for oil and gas companies.
Schlumberger booked a pretax gain of $137 million, or $16 million after tax, from the sale, according to its quarterly filing with regulators. Wilson had been acquired by Schlumberger through its $11.3 billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.
Also in the second quarter, NOV bought oilfield production equipment distributor CE Franklin, in which Schlumberger held a 56 percent stake. That netted the world's largest oilfield services company $122 million in cash.
It has been a busy year for Schlumberger in terms of striking corporate deals. Earlier this month, it bought a 20.1 percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services Group, a Chinese firm listed in Hong Kong.
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks recovered from intraday lows on Wednesday afternoon after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress offered few details or surprises on tax and spending policies.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 A company now owned by Uber last year quietly bought a small firm specializing in sensor technology used in autonomous vehicles, giving the ride services company a patent in the technology and possibly a defense against a trade secrets theft lawsuit filed against it by rival Alphabet Inc.