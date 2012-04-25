National Oilwell Varco profits, backlog climb

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported on Wednesday a higher quarterly profit and a modest increase in its backlog of business.
First-quarter net profit climbed to $606 million, or $1.42 per share, from $407 million, or 96 cents per share, a year before.
Revenue grew 37 percent to $4.3 billion.
Its backlog of mostly offshore rig equipment rose 2 percent from the fourth quarter to $10.36 billion.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance