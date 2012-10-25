版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 19:13 BJT

National Oilwell profit rises on new equipment demand

Oct 25 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as the demand for new offshore drilling equipment rose.

Third-quarter net profit attributable to the company rose to $612 million, or $1.43 per share, from $532 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 42 percent to $5.3 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐