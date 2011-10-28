UPDATE 1-National Penn Bancshares Q3 profit beats

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Q3 EPS $0.16 vs est. EPS $0.14
* Net charge-offs fall 67 pct
* Zero provision for bad loans
Oct 28National Penn Bancshares Inc reported quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates, helped by improving asset quality.
Third-quarter net income rose to $24.8 million, or 16 cents a share, from $12.3 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts expected the company to earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net charge-offs declined 67 percent to $6.8 million.
"Continued improvement in charge-offs, classified loans and overall asset quality metrics resulted in zero provision for loan and lease losses for the third quarter," the company said in a statement.
Shares of the Pennsylvania-based company, closed at $8.38 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.