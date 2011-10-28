UPDATE 1-National Penn Bancshares Q3 profit beats

* Q3 EPS $0.16 vs est. EPS $0.14

* Net charge-offs fall 67 pct

* Zero provision for bad loans

Oct 28National Penn Bancshares Inc reported quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates, helped by improving asset quality.

Third-quarter net income rose to $24.8 million, or 16 cents a share, from $12.3 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected the company to earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net charge-offs declined 67 percent to $6.8 million.

"Continued improvement in charge-offs, classified loans and overall asset quality metrics resulted in zero provision for loan and lease losses for the third quarter," the company said in a statement.

Shares of the Pennsylvania-based company, closed at $8.38 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)