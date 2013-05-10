版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 11日 星期六 02:49 BJT

S&P ups National Public Finance financial strength rating to A

May 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to A from BBB and removed the rating from CreditWatch Positive.

As the litigation with 18 banks over the transformation of the group is over, "we no longer anchor our rating on National Public Finance Guarantee Corp on MBIA," S&P said.

The ratings agency also raised MBI Inc's counterparty credit rating to BBB from B-minus - now at investment-grade level.

On Wednesday, S&P raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to BBB from BB.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐