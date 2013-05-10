China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to A from BBB and removed the rating from CreditWatch Positive.
As the litigation with 18 banks over the transformation of the group is over, "we no longer anchor our rating on National Public Finance Guarantee Corp on MBIA," S&P said.
The ratings agency also raised MBI Inc's counterparty credit rating to BBB from B-minus - now at investment-grade level.
On Wednesday, S&P raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp's financial strength rating to BBB from BB.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.