MOVES-National Public Finance names Thomas Metzold head of capital markets

June 17 U.S.-based National Public Finance
Guarantee Corp, an indirect subsidiary of MBIA Inc
appointed Thomas Metzold from Eaton Vance Management to the
newly created role of head of capital markets.
Metzold will join Purchase, New York-based National Public,
a public finance-only financial guarantee insurance firm, in
early August.
Metzold, who will also be a managing director, will be
responsible for leading the firm's secondary markets business
and coordinating the outreach to buy- and sell-side municipal
bond trading desks.
In his 28-year career at Eaton Vance, Metzold was a senior
municipal portfolio adviser and portfolio manager for about $5.5
billion of municipal assets.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)