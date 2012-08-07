版本:
New Issue-National Retail Properties sells $325 mln in notes

Aug 7 National Retail Properties Inc on
Tuesday sold $325 million of senior unsecured notes , said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NATIONAL RETAIL

AMT $325 MLN    COUPON 3.8 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.465   FIRST PAY    4/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.984 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/14/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

