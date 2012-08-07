New Issue-National Retail Properties sells $325 mln in notes

Aug 7 National Retail Properties Inc on Tuesday sold $325 million of senior unsecured notes , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NATIONAL RETAIL AMT $325 MLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.465 FIRST PAY 4/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.984 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS