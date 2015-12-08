L-3 Communications to sell government services unit for $550 mln

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said it would sell its government services division, National Security Solutions, to smaller defense contractor CACI International Inc for $550 million in cash.
The deal will help L-3, the Pentagon's No. 7 prime contractor last year, as it looks to move away from low-margin businesses and focus on the communications and defense electronics markets. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: