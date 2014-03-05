版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Ny regulator requests information from Nationstar mortgage

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) -

* Ny regulator requests information from nationstar mortgage, citing explosive growth and complaints about mortgage servicing
