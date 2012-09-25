版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 02:00 BJT

New Issue-Nationstar adds $100 mln notes

Sept 25 Nationstar Mortgage LLC/Capital Corp on
Tuesday added $100 million of senior notes to an existing issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, RBS,
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC/CAPITAL CORP

AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.75   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.716 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/28/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 682 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐