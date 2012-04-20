版本:
New Issue-Nationstar Mortgage sells $275 mln notes

April 20 Nationstar Mortgage LLC/Capital Corp
 on Friday sold $275 million of senior notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Citigroup, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE	
	
AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 9.625 PCT   MATURITY    05/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/01/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 9.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/25/2012   	
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 825 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

