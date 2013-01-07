版本:
BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage jumps in premarket; to buy about $215 billion in mortgage servicing assets

NEW YORK Jan 7 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc : * Jumps 17.4 percent to $39 in premarket; to buy about $215 billion in mortgage servicing assets from Bank of America Corp
