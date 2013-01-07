BRIEF-Nationstar CEO Jay Bray says company has Fannie, Freddie approval to buy MSRs from Bank of America

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
Jan 7 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc : * CEO Jay Bray says company has Fannie, Freddie approval to buy msrs from Bank
of America * CFO David Hisey Says 2013 earnings per share estimated to be $3.70 to $4.35. * CEO Bray says company expects to add staff to handle additional loans. * CEO Bray says "optimistic" there will be more msr transactions for the
company. * CEO Bray says company could pick up employees from Bank of America
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility