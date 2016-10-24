Hemp may be next gold mine for Native American tribes

Oct 24 Casinos on Native American land have
poured billions into tribal economies since the late 1980s,
lifting many people from poverty. Now, some hope, cultivating
industial hemp could do the same.
Under U.S. law, hemp - which comes from the same family of
plants that produce marijuana - can be grown only for research,
with a permit from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
However, the Department of Justice opened the door for hemp
cultivation by Native American tribes in 2014 when it agreed
that tribes can set cannabis-related laws just as states can.
Native American-owned CannaNative LLC said on Monday it was
in final talks with the Navajo Nation, the largest federally
recognized tribe, to grow industrial hemp.
Hemp is used in a wide variety of products, from food to
construction materials, but typically contains less than 1
percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the psychoactive component
of the cannabis plant. (bit.ly/2f84qET)
But while more than half of U.S. states allow cannabis use,
federal law still categorizes all cannabis varieties, including
hemp, as a dangerous drug with no medicinal value.
Currently there is no large-scale commercial hemp production
in the United States, which depends on imports.
The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) estimates that the
total U.S. retail value of hemp products in 2013 was $581
million, although the Congressional Research Service says the
numbers are under-reported.
The estimate does not include sales by the two major
retailers of hemp-based products, L'Oreal SA's The
Body Shop and Whole Foods Market Inc.
CannaNative has already struck a deal with cannabis products
maker Medical Marijuana Inc to produce the first hemp
oil products for more than 560 Native American tribes.
Now, it is in talks with the Navajo Nation to begin growing
hemp on reservation land in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.
"The industrial hemp project could probably overtake Indian
gaming, not only in terms of employment but also in terms of
revenue to the Navajo," said Al Henderson, a senior Navajo
economic adviser, noting that the 360,000-member tribe had an
unemployment rate of 40-50 percent.
Henderson did not provide data on the tribe's gaming
revenue, but the National Indian Gaming Commission estimates
that the overall tribal casino industry generated nearly $30
billion in gaming revenue last year.
Growing industrial hemp is an opportunity for the aging
Native American population to go back to its roots with
plant-based medicine and reduce dependence on the American
taxpayer, CannaNative CEO Anthony Rivera told Reuters.
"We can't wait for the federal government ... so we are
working with tribes to pass their own laws in consultation with
federal authorities to demonstrate that we are doing this
legally and responsibly," Rivera said.
For Medical Marijuana Inc (MMI), which sells hemp oil, a
deal with the Navajo Nation could help move hemp cultivation to
the United States from Europe and cut costs by more than 25
percent, Chief Executive Stu Titus told Reuters.
"Our goal is to plant our initial pilot program test crop in
the spring of 2017 in the Navajo Nation," Titus said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)