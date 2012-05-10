UPDATE 3-Euro debt crisis claims Natixis commodity brokerage

* Bank will wind down brokerage business

* Plan includes LME ring-dealing operation

* Process expected to take until year's end

* Natixis cuts exposure to business that consumes liquidity

By Josephine Mason and Sybille de La Hamaide

NEW YORK/PARIS, May 10 French bank Natixis said it plans to close its commodities brokerage division, as one of the oldest ring-dealing members of the London Metal Exchange becomes the latest victim of the European debt crisis.

The bank decided to wind up Natixis Commodities Markets' (NCM) brokerage activities, which offers derivatives on a range of metals, fuels and commodities, after failing to find a buyer for the unit.

Closing the business will help it to scale back its exposure to the capital-intensive commodities business and meet Basel III banking regulations that set requirements for European banks' capital reserves.

Over-the-counter activities will continue and operate in cooperation with the bank's structured finance operations, which also offer, among other related activities, commodities trade financing.

"This is part of our reduction plan because it is a business which consumes a lot of liquidity," Natixis CEO Laurent Mignon told analysts in a conference call on Thursday.

"We consider that we really don't have the critical size in this business," he added.

The future of NCM, which has been in metals brokerage under several owners for almost 35 years, had been uncertain since management said in January it was considering selling the unit. Henrik Wareborn was hired in September to head the operation.

The 120-strong team in London was told by management of the decision to wind down the brokerage on Wednesday afternoon, a trader who had spoken to an NCM trader told Reuters.

"They were told it's over. The business will be liquidated in an orderly fashion," the trade source said.

Natixis LME traders have been given three-months' termination notice, another ring-dealing trader said.

The move will effectively dismantle the ring-dealing team on the LME trading floor and will start the process of liquidating customers' accounts.

Even so, it was business as usual for the London traders on Thursday, with the floor team in place and trading in the ring, sources said.

Closing accounts is expected to take until the end of the year, the source said.

NATIXIS OWNS LME SHARES

Natixis may keep its LME membership and downgrade it to a lower category that does not allow ring-dealing activities, a Natixis spokesman said.

Natixis is not the only French bank to adjust its business model, but it is one of the most dramatic signs yet of how the European debt crisis is reordering the commodity trading industry.

In the past six months, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have all taken steps to cut exposure to dollar financing, reduce debt and boost capital ratios amid concern about the euro-zone debt crisis.

The bank may be hoping for rich proceeds if it decides to sell its 250,000 Category A shares in the LME, which are worth $17 million based on recent sales, but it may also keep them as an investment, market sources said.

The timing is particularly significant as the LME, the world's largest member-owned exchange, considers takeover bids from four of the world's major exchanges. They are said to be in fierce competition to acquire the 135-year old entity, which would mean buying out the members.

There are some hopes that in the process of winding down the Natixis unit that a buyer may still emerge, looking for a bargain, traders said.

Rumours have swirled for months that several banks with commodities project financing operations may step into metals broking, although management told staff on Wednesday it had not received any takeover bids, a company source told Reuters.

LONG HISTORY

News that the longstanding LME ringdealer, which has employed senior members of the metals industry in its various guises, including LME chief executive Martin Abbott and Triland chief Martin Pratt, would close unnerved the market on Thursday.

The loss of a ringdealer was a likely topic of discussion as LME board members, including CEOs of other ringdealing firms, gathered on Thursday for an emergency meeting to assess the second round of takeover bids for the exchange.

The number of brokers, dealers and banks participating in open-outcry floor trading, or the ring, at the exchange will fall to 11 as a result of the closure.

This is by no means a lethal blow to floor trading, but it could raise further questions about the future of the floor, traders said noting the rising electronic trading volumes.

It will be the first closure of a Category I seat for several years, with most memberships typically changing hands as a result of a takeover or a merger.

The newest member, INTL FCStone Inc, bought its seat from the liquidator of collapsed MF Global and JPMorgan Chase secured its membership as part of its acquisition of the RBS Sempra commodities business in 2010.

NCM's roots go back more than 30 years when it was owned by Sogemin Metals, the London brokerage unit of the Union Miniere Group (now Umicore SA ), which mined for copper in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo more than a century ago.

Union Miniere only broke ties with Sogemin in 2000 when it sold the company to Natexis Banques Populaires, a unit of the Banques Populaires group. The business was renamed Natixis Commodity Markets when it merged with IXIS in 2006.

The NCM ring team is relatively new by LME standards - some key members, including Stuart Neville, left to join ED&F Man in 2007.

But many of the back office staff, including account executives, have been with the company since the Sogemin days. ED&F also hired Udo Klein and Aaron Begner in New York from the broker at the end of March.