Natixis plans new push for alternative products

BOSTON, April 3 French money manager Natixis SA plans to roll out a new push on Tuesday to sell alternative asset funds, the latest firm looking to lure back investors who have soured on traditional stock funds since the global financial crisis.

As part of the new effort, Natixis said it hired almost 20 more consultants and analysts to work with independent financial advisors who sell the company's funds. It also will hold risk management-focused symposiums in Madrid, Rome and London on what it calls "Durable Portfolio Construction" and plans similar gatherings in U.S. cities, including New York and Chicago.

Fund managers traditionally have aimed their alternative investing strategies, like those used by hedge funds and real estate firms, at larger institutional customers. But retail investors and their advisers, stung by the financial crisis, have been keeping money out of traditional equity funds and could prove ripe targets for the new campaign.

"Investors need to understand there's still risk in the marketplace," said John Hailer, Chief Executive of Natixis Global Asset Management's American and Asian operations. "But they can have things that will help them mitigate risk in their portfolio."

The new moves by Natixis follow efforts by many other money managers to boost the sales of alternative products. F ees on such fund are generally at least as high as fees on equity funds and much higher than the rates on index funds. Firms including BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, John Hancock and units of Affiliated Managers Group Inc introduced new alternative funds last year, for example.

Alternative funds are being pitched as a way to avoid the risks that hurt investors in the crisis.

"There's an awareness some of the more traditional ways of building portfolios and diversifying portfolios did not work the way people expected them to work," said Cindy Zarker, head of asset management practice at fund consultant Cerulli in Boston.

Fund investors poured $12 billion into alternative products last year even as they pulled $76 billion from U.S. and international equity funds, according to fund researcher Morningstar.

Natixis' Global Asset Management division has bought up several smaller alternative managers in recent years, including Gateway Investment Advisers LLC of Cincinnati, Ohio, which sells hedged equity strategies, and the absolute-return manager AlphaSimplex Group LLC, founded by MIT professor Andrew Lo.

Combined with Natixis' better-known brands such as its Loomis Sayles bond shop and Harris Associates value-oriented manager, the lineup helped Natixis gather a net inflow of $11.1 billion from 2009 to 2011, according to data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper. Worldwide, Natixis' asset management operations oversaw $706 billion as of Dec. 31.

Recent flows have been evenly split between equity and bond products at around 40 percent each, with alternative products accounting for about 20 percent, Natixis's Hailer said. The company hopes to show retail investors how they can and should own a greater variety of asset classes, he said.

Natixis' majority owner is Groupe BPCE, the second largest French bank.