Natixis sues Marex Spectron over metals warehouse receipts

LONDON, June 12 French bank Natixis
has sued broker Marex Spectron for $32 million over alleged
fraudulent receipts for nickel stored at warehouses in Asia run
by a unit of commodities giant Glencore, a court filing
showed.
In the legal action filed in London's High Court, Natixis
said it would seek damages from Marex because the bank provided
finance based on the fake receipts in a deal arranged by the
broker.
"We vigorously contest Natixis' claim," Marex said in a
statement.
Natixis acknowledged it had filed a lawsuit against Marex
but declined to make any further comment.
Warehouse company Access World, owned by Glencore, said on
Jan. 21 that it has become aware of fake warehouse receipts
circulating in its the name and urged holders to seek
authentication.
Access World's owner Glencore declined to comment.
