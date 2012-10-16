UPDATE 1-Money manager Natixis buying fixed income shop McDonnell

Oct 16 Natixis Global Asset Management said on
Tuesday it struck a deal to acquire McDonnell Investment
Management, a bond-focused firm based in a Chicago suburb.
McDonnell manages $13.5 billion of taxable fixed income and
municipal bond assets. Natixis had $711 billion under management
as of June 30. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Although Natixis already has several strong fixed income
shops in its line-up, including Loomis Sayles & Co, the new
acquisition fills a gap for managing municipal bonds, said John
Hailer, president and chief executive of Natixis Global for the
Americas and Asia.
The investment approach at McDonnell is much like that at
Loomis Sayles, Hailer said, focusing on analyzing the quality of
specific bond issuers. "They're completely focused in on credit
research," he said. He declined to say how much Natixis paid for
McDonnell.
McDonnell will continue to operate independently and remain
headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Natixis said in a
statement. Dennis McDonnell and Edward Treichel opened the firm
in 2001 after working for more than a decade at Van Kampen
Management.
Natixis Global, based in Paris and Boston, is part of the
Natixis SA subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest
banking group in France.