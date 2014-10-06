版本:
MOVES-Natixis names Alex Chang managing director for Taiwan

Oct 6 French bank Natixis Global Asset Management appointed Alex Chang as managing director and head of its Taiwan business.

Chang joined the bank on Sept. 15. He reports to Kinji Kato, executive managing director and head of Natixis in Japan.

Chang is responsible for business initiatives across the institutional, wholesale and retail channels.

He previously worked with ING Funds Taiwan. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
