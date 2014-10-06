MOVES-Natixis names Alex Chang managing director for Taiwan

BRIEF-TPI Composites says expects diluted EPS between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended March 31
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million
Oct 6 French bank Natixis Global Asset Management appointed Alex Chang as managing director and head of its Taiwan business.
Chang joined the bank on Sept. 15. He reports to Kinji Kato, executive managing director and head of Natixis in Japan.
Chang is responsible for business initiatives across the institutional, wholesale and retail channels.
He previously worked with ING Funds Taiwan. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million
* Pembina and Veresen to create leading north american energy infrastructure company
* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $ 1,632 million versus $1,668 million