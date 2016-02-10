Natixis raises dividend as asset management, insurance exceed targets

PARIS Feb 10 France's Natixis reported a better than expected rise in fourth-quarter net income on Wednesday helped by stronger revenues from asset management and insurance and lower provisions.

The investment bank, which is majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said it plans to return 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to shareholders, including an exceptional dividend.

Natixis said net profit rose to 316 million euros from 228 million in the same period a year ago, while revenue climbed 13 percent to 2.249 billion euros. Provisions for credit losses fell 16 percent.

The bank had been expected to report net income of 311 million and revenue of 2.08 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Natixis is aiming to grow by focusing on business lines such as asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than interest income so it can compete better in less profitable post financial crisis markets.

The bank said it had exceeded profitability targets in these business lines in 2015.

