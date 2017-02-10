版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

MOVES-Natixis names new CEO for global asset management unit

Feb 10 Natixis SA appointed Jean Raby chief executive of Natixis Global Asset Management, effective Feb. 20.

Prior to joining Natixis, Raby worked at SFR Group SA as its chief financial officer.

The company also appointed Pierre Servant senior adviser to Laurent Mignon, the chief executive of Natixis. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
