2016年 10月 27日

National Bank of Canada cuts 600 jobs, takes C$175 million charge

TORONTO Oct 27 National Bank of Canada said on Thursday it expects to take a charge of C$175 million in the fourth quarter relating to a restructuring which will see 600 staff depart.

The bank said the restructuring will result in C$120 million of annual savings.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

