National Bank of Canada's profit rises 3 pct

Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
Dec 5 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong earnings from its wealth management and financial markets businesses.
The Montreal-based bank's profit rose to C$330 million ($290 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$320 million, or 90 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the bank earned C$1.14 per share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.1398 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.