National Bank of Canada's quarterly profit rises 12.5 pct

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
May 27 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, largely helped by its financial markets business.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$388 million ($311.7 million), or C$1.13 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from C$345 million, or C$1.01 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
