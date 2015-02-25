National Bank of Canada posts higher quarterly profit

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
Feb 25 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported an increase of about 2.5 percent in quarterly net profit, mainly helped by its financial markets business.
Net income rose to C$415 million ($334 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$405 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.2410) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: