NATO's Rasmussen calls for open defence markets

LONDON, Sept 12 The United States and European
countries should do more to open up their defence markets to
competition at a time of tight budgets, the head of NATO said on
Monday.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen also said he
planned to appoint a special envoy to help ensure that
countries were getting value for money for defence spending.
"We need equal opportunities for European Union and American
defence companies to compete across the Atlantic," Rasmussen
told an industry conference in London.
He noted that 90 percent of the Pentagon's procurement
budget went to U.S. companies, while Europe often favoured its
own contractors.
Rasmussen welcomed moves by U.S. President Barack Obama to
reform export licensing programmes which should allow U.S.
companies to play a greater role in Europe.
NATO's 28 allies needed to prioritise spending, improve
coordination and adopt a multinational approach, he said.
Rasmussen said he wanted a specific package of mulitlateral
measures to be on the table in time for the next NATO summit in
Chicago in May 2012.
NATO is worried that financial hardship among member
countries could hurt the alliance's military capability unless
steps are taken to make procurement more efficient.
"I think for most of us, it is the worst economic crisis we
have ever faced and it has an impact on everything we do,"
Rasmussen told reporters. "Of course, NATO defence budgets are
falling, the cost of defence capabilities is rising and security
threats are more complex and less predictable."
"We can't ask the allies to spend more, we have to ask them
to spend better."
The Pentagon is shaving at least $350 billion from its
previously projected spending over the next decade. European
allies are also making deep defence cuts.
Rasmussen repeated his criticism of the shortcomings of the
NATO operation in Libya, citing lack of intelligence and
transport capabilities of an operation led by its European
members and Canada.
U.S. officials have said the Libyan operation showed the
need for European allies to spend more on defence.
Reporting by Keith Weir