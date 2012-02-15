NATO to buy U.S.-made unmanned drone aircraft

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 15 NATO is to buy five
U.S.-made unmanned drone aircraft capable of countering Afghan
insurgents, hunting pirates off Somalia or monitoring arms
embargoes, an alliance official said on Wednesday.
The drones are part of the Alliance Ground Surveillance
(AGS) project, scheduled to begin operating between 2015 and
2017. The project reflects NATO efforts to cooperate more
closely with its member states on defence costs and capabilities
at a time of financial constraints.
NATO has said last year's Libya conflict exposed
shortcomings in the alliance's surveillance ability.
Thirteen allies - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia,
Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania,
Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States - will participate in
the procurement of the unmanned drones and other equipment such
as deployable ground stations that will support AGS.
NATO members gave their approval to the project this month,
after two decades of wrangling over how to share funding.
"The acquisition itself is plus 1 billion (euros)," a NATO
official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The cost will include five Global Hawk drones, produced by
U.S. firm Northrop Grumman, as well as training and pilot costs,
he said. Maintenance of the drones and operation costs will
amount to around 2 billion euros oveEr 20 years.
Northrop Grumman ISS International is the main contractor,
while the German arm of EADS, Italy's Galileo Avionica - a unit
of Finmeccanica - and the Canadian arm of General Dynamics are
also involved.
The drones can fly at 60,000 feet (18 km) and stay aloft for
more than 24 hours.
NATO says the uses of the AGS include countering attacks by
improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan and piracy off
Somalia, as well as humanitarian operations, disaster relief and
monitoring arms embargoes.
The system will have its main base at Sigonella in Italy and
several associated command-and-control base stations.
Britain and France will contribute surveillance equipment,
the official said, instead of a portion of their contribution to
the financing of the system's base, infrastructure and
communications costs, which will be borne by all NATO states.